Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Partner Cap Sec restated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,444. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

