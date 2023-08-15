Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Partner Cap Sec restated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.
Intevac Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,444. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.