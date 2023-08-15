Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of TRI opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

