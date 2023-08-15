Threshold Price Reaches $0.0225 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $224.59 million and $5.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,158.73 or 1.00018378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002246 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02304571 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,059,483.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

