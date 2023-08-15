Thunder Brawl Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,656.27 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $70,817.81 and approximately $73,656.27 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00042909 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $61,947.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

