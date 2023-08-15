TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 15th

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

LON TIFS opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £721.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

