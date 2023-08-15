Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Schlumberger accounts for 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 2,415,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

