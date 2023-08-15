Tigress Financial Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. 1,924,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,752. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 166.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 504,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,356,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $15,561,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

