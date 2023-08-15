TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Cactus worth $42,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cactus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $23,617,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $13,997,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.