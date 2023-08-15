TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $41.19 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,314 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Onto Innovation worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360,998 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 536,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after buying an additional 127,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,167. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 11,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,971. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $126.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

