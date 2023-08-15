TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $77.27 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,905 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,386. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

