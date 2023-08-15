TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $60,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV remained flat at $192.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,809. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

