TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,595 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 158.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,667. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average of $192.16.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.