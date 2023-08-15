TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,820 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Brunswick worth $84,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 16,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

