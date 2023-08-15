TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 278,230 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $45,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 150,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,158,800 and sold 1,938,122 shares worth $63,555,628. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.