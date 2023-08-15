TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 30,145 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Floor & Decor worth $50,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

FND traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 47,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

