TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Synopsys worth $111,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $437.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.01 and its 200-day moving average is $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

