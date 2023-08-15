TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 45,155 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,155 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SBA Communications worth $69,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.72.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.23. 14,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $352.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

