TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 83,960 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,960 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aptiv worth $65,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.32. 84,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

