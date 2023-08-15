Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Short Interest Update

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

TIO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Tingo Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tingo Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $851.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tingo Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

