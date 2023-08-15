Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.