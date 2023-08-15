Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.