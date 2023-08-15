TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.39-3.48 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TJX opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

