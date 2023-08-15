Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

