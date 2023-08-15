Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TSEM opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
