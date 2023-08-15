TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 41.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 537,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

