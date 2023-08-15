Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 645.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,708 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. 605,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

