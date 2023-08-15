Tredje AP fonden Buys 9,962 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,179. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

