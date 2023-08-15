Tredje AP fonden Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GWW traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $713.62. 32,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,848. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

