Tredje AP fonden Has $37.38 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $560.11. The stock had a trading volume of 268,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

