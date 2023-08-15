Tredje AP fonden Purchases 4,107 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.92. 196,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,154. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.79 and a 200-day moving average of $441.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.