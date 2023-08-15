Tredje AP fonden Purchases 6,176 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.24. 512,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,674. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

