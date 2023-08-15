Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $142.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.74. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,422,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 372,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 530,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

