Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter Sells 3,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trimble Stock Down 0.3 %

TRMB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,744. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Trimble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.