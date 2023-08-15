Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Trinseo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSE

Trinseo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.