Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 11,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

