Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 80,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for 2.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. 159,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,084. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

