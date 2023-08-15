Triodos Investment Management BV Has $29.47 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 7,968,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,384,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

