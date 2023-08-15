Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 12,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. The stock had a trading volume of 646,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,854. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.71 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.