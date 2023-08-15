Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.