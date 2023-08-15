Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.