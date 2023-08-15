Truist Financial Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $59.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. 75,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $942.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.39.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.