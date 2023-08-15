Truist Financial Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

VRE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 50,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

