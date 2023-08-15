Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Turnstone Biologics

TSBX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rishi Gupta purchased 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. Turnstone Biologics Corp. is based in SAN DIEGO.

