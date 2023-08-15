Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Report on TSBX
Turnstone Biologics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Turnstone Biologics
In other news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rishi Gupta purchased 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Turnstone Biologics
Turnstone Biologics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. Turnstone Biologics Corp. is based in SAN DIEGO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turnstone Biologics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.