Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

