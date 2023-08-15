Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

ULTA stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.26. The company had a trading volume of 264,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,965. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

