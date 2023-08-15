Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $881,030.53 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $881,030.53 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00780089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00121253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18205186 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $848,459.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

