Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $62.05 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00798396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00121448 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18028864 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $893,202.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

