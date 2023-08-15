UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 528,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 847.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

