Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00021250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $78.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00278432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23451961 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 774 active market(s) with $76,339,684.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

