United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after buying an additional 666,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 684,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

