UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.0% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,485. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.80 and its 200 day moving average is $486.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

