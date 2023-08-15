Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ULH opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $796.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

About Universal Logistics



Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

