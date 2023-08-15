Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.